Dusk Network Achieves Market Cap of $138.24 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $138.24 million and approximately $10.30 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,050,765 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

