Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DURYY remained flat at $$6.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
