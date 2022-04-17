Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €34.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.45 ($50.49).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.18 ($26.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.92. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €24.46 ($26.59) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($47.91).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

