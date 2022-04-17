DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 517,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,771. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DSS by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSS in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DSS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

DSS, Inc operates in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, securitized digital assets, securities trading and fund management, banking, lending, and finance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Premier Packaging, Investment Bank, BioHealth Group, Securities and Fintech Group, and Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group.

