DRIFE (DRF) Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $96,852.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DRIFE has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00035697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00117099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,951,183 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.