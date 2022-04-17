Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 27.7% Lower Over Last Week

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002310 BTC on popular exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $37.23 million and approximately $382,535.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

