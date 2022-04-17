Drax Group (LON:DRX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 925 ($12.05) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.51) to GBX 980 ($12.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Drax Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 734.43 ($9.57).

Get Drax Group alerts:

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 798 ($10.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 710.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.17. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 388.80 ($5.07) and a one year high of GBX 845.89 ($11.02). The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.05), for a total value of £164,084.22 ($213,818.37).

About Drax Group (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.