Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in March

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGNU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. 985,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,536. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

