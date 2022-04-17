Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $983.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.96.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DPZ opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.93. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $378.46 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

