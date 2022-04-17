DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -284.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.72. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

