DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,764. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DNBBY shares. DNB Markets dropped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.60.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

