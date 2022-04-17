DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. DLocal has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,022,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452,581 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,709,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,882 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,265 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,671,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,814 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.