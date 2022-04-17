Ditto Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last week, Ditto has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00045663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.82 or 0.07587255 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,349.01 or 1.00313434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051012 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

