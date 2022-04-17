DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $1.87 million and $58,514.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00046206 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.07 or 0.07562695 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,454.04 or 1.00109637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00053534 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 113,558,324 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

