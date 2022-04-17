Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.15 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $367.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGII. StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 175,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $704.35 million, a PE ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Digi International has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Digi International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

