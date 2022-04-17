DIGG (DIGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29,616.00

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $22,280.53 or 0.55386971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $29,616.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.34 or 0.07592763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,326.52 or 1.00247350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

