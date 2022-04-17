Destination Wealth Management Takes $217,000 Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. 627,348 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

