Destination Wealth Management Sells 1,535 Shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

BATS IYZ traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,139 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.