Destination Wealth Management Sells 106,399 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,399 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $148.50.

CLX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 820,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

