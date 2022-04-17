Destination Wealth Management Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded down $14.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $597.87. 813,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $642.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.77. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

