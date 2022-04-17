Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 6,318 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,658,892. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

