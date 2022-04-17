Destination Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,701 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,216,000 after buying an additional 217,775 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,639 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

