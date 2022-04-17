Destination Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,955,000. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,899,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5,842.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $344.29. 4,176,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,157. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.01.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.