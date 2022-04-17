Destination Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 391,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

