Destination Wealth Management Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. 1,611,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

