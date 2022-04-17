Destination Wealth Management Invests $1.11 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.18 on Friday, hitting $534.82. 4,210,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.51 and its 200 day moving average is $471.92. The company has a market capitalization of $503.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.