Destination Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,563,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,206. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $63.46 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

