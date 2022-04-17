Destination Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The stock had a trading volume of 123,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,044. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.