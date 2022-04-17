Dero Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $10.50 or 0.00026047 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $130.45 million and approximately $383,695.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,313.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.98 or 0.07533383 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00283140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.10 or 0.00851071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00093420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.13 or 0.00583257 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00354016 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,422,612 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

