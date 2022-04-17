Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 5,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

