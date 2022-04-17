Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.58 Per Share

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.51.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. Denbury has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,786,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,082,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 227.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Denbury by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,400,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,248,000 after buying an additional 423,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

