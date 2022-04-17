Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.62) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.71 ($3.63).

LON ROO opened at GBX 113.70 ($1.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 197.31.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($57,940.11).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

