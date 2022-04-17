DeGate Price Tops $0.15 (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $1.34 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

