DeFi Bids (BID) Hits Market Cap of $330,275.18

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $330,275.18 and $1,895.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00103584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,412,668 coins and its circulating supply is 23,165,641 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

