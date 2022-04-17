DEEPSPACE (DPS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.62 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $16,008.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00046455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.19 or 0.07559598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.96 or 1.00110571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00053489 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

