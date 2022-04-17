DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $750.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009288 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,668,063 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.