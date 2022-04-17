Datto (NYSE:MSP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $35.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 50,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,734,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,252 shares of company stock worth $12,643,235 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

