Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Cap of $238,022.81

Datamine (DAM) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $238,022.81 and $1,263.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datamine Profile

Datamine is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,216,860 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

