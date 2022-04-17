Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DKDCA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,547,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 223,731 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

