Darwinia Commitment Token Price Hits $27.64 on Top Exchanges (KTON)

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $53,518.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be bought for approximately $27.64 or 0.00068859 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 90,732 coins and its circulating supply is 40,057 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

