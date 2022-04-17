Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

