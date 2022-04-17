Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes $2.53 Million Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCID. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,975,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 21.01 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of 32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCID. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

