Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 553 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 52.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth $1,861,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 9,294.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 57.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. AlphaValue raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

Shares of MT opened at $33.01 on Friday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

