Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 44.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 73.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 51.2% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $122.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.36.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

