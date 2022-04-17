Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after buying an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

