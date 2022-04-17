Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 803,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,205,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 523,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,626,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $254.46 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

