Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STERIS by 222.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in STERIS by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in STERIS by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in STERIS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,491 shares of company stock worth $4,031,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $244.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.34. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $188.10 and a 12-month high of $251.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

STERIS Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.