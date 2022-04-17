Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Twilio by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 329,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,849,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

NYSE TWLO opened at $137.09 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $234.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

