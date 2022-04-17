Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 34.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

