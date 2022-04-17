Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $216.38 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.96 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.60.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.